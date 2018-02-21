Figuratively Speaking

5.5%



Projected growth of China's electricity consumption in 2018, according to the China Electricity Council, the National Business Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

$1.25t



Global dividends paid in 2017, a new record and a gain of 7.7 percent year-on-year. Royal Dutch Shell and China Mobile were the two biggest dividend payers, media reports said.

68.53m



People lifted out of poverty in China in the past five years, accounting for two-thirds of the total poverty-level population in the country, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

83.75%



The percentage of Chilean cherries exported to the Chinese market in the last season since October, according to Chilean fruit exporters.

386m



Number of tourists received across China during the Spring Festival holidays, China Central Television reported on Wednesday.