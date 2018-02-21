New Chinese research vessel sets sail to S.China Sea

A new research vessel, featuring military and civilian integration, set sail Wednesday from East China's Shandong Province for its first trip to the South China Sea.



The vessel, the Haimeng (Sea Dream), departed from Weihai port. Its primary tasks will be maritime resource research, ocean environment observation and oil and gas exploration, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.



Equipped with advanced equipment for oceanic research and big data gathering, the vessel is expected to boost the economic transition in the Nanhai New Area of Shandong, according to an article released on the website of Weihai's Wenden district government in December 2017.



Nanhai New Area is a national strategic maritime economic zone in Weihai.



The 35.8-meter-long and 14.6-meter-wide vessel is equipped with double engines, double propellers and double helms, said Zhao Mingbo, general manager of design company Weihai Blue Ocean Research Center Ltd.



"The vessel will be a platform for maritime resource exploration and civilian and military integration," he said.



The total cost of the vessel reached 50 million yuan ($8 million).



