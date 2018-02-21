LeBron eyes championship

LeBron James dunks during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo: VCG

Toronto are trying to rewrite their history, Cleveland have retooled through trades and Boston are cooling off as the NBA enters the final seven weeks of the season following the annual All-Star break.



The Toronto Raptors lead the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference by two games while the Houston Rockets sit atop the West with the best record in the league at 44-13.



The NBA regular season resumes Thursday after Sunday's entertaining All-Star game which saw LeBron James score 29 points, including the go-ahead layup with 34 seconds left, as his handpicked team rallied to beat Team Stephen 148-145.



James' Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Washington Wizards in one of six games on Thursday.



The Cavs are seeking to make the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season as they appear to have resurrected following a mid-February ­roster overhaul through trades.



"Championships is what I play for," said James, who is looking for his eighth straight finals appearance.



"Winning championships is what it's all about.



"So that's my goal. Getting back," he said at the All-Star game in Los ­Angeles on the weekend.



The Raptors were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last season after making it to the conference finals the year before. In 2015 and 2014 they didn't get past the first round.



"It's an evolution of growth and making us a better team," said Toronto's DeMar DeRozan. "So I love it. Obviously it's showing, and we've been winning at a high level this year."



The Celtics are 18-15 in their last 33 games after starting the season 22-4.



Veteran Al Horford, 31, said Saturday in Los Angeles that the Celtics can't afford to get ahead of themselves.



"What I try to emphasize to [teammates] is embracing the now," ­center Horford said.



In the West, Houston have the best record in the league but sit just a half game ahead of the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors.



"We set a goal," said Rockets star guard James Harden. "We wanted to be the best team and come out this year with the championship".



