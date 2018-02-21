Sports Illustrated exposes Mavs’ rampant culture of sexual misconduct

More than a dozen current and former ex-Dallas Mavericks employees have stepped forward and described the NBA team's corporate work environment as toxic, including allegations of sexual ­harassment.



According to a report on Tuesday by Sports Illustrated, former Mavericks president and chief executive Terdema Ussery was named for alleged inappropriate behavior toward female employees during his almost two decades with the professional basketball team. Ussery has not been charged with any crimes and left the team three years ago.



"It was a real-life Animal House," says an unidentified former Mavs employee who left recently after spending over four years with the club. "And I only say because I'm not there anymore. I'm sure it's still going on."



The Mavs said that they are launching an internal investigation into the alleged misdeeds. The league released a statement Tuesday night saying they would "­closely monitor" the investigation.



Sports Illustrated said it spent months interviewing more than a dozen current and former employees for their story.



The article went on to say the allegations did not involve the players or their locker room, just the business offices.



Very few of the employees were willing to allow their names to be used in the story but Sports Illustrated said that is because they feared retaliation.



Ussery graduated from Princeton University. In 1997 he left Nike to become the chief executive of the Mavericks. His name was at one time floated as a possible future NBA commissioner.



"I am deeply disappointed that anonymous sources have made such outright false and inflammatory accusations against me," Ussery said in a statement to Sports Illustrated on Tuesday. "During my career with the Mavericks, I have strived to conduct myself with character, integrity and empathy for others."



Mavericks' flamboyant owner Mark Cuban told Sports Illustrated he had no knowledge of the toxic work environment in the business department.



"It's wrong. It's abhorrent. It's not a situation we condone," Cuban said.



