Norway’s Bjoergen now most successful Winter Olympian

Norway's Marit Bjoergen became the most successful athlete in Winter Olympics history on Wednesday as she took bronze behind a stunning win for the US in cross-country ­skiing's women's team sprint free.



Bjoergen's bronze with Maiken Caspersen Falla put her on 14 Olympic medals, outstripping fellow Norwegian Ole Einar Bjoerndalen who has 13 in biathlon.



Bjoergen, 37, is also the ­second-most successful woman at either the Summer or Winter Games, trailing only Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina who amassed 18 medals.



Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins celebrated ecstatically as they edged Sweden by 0.19 seconds to win the first Olympic cross-country title for the US.



Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won the men's title by 1.71 seconds ahead of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, with France finishing third.



Bjoergen won gold for Norway in the women's 4x5,000-kilometer relay on Saturday.



"I think when you're an athlete and still racing, you're looking forward and not thinking about what you've done," she told reporters on Saturday.



"Like I said before, when I've finished skiing I'll look behind me and see what I have done."



She first took part in the Olympics in 2002, winning a silver medal in the relay.





