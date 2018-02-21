Alina Zagitova leads in short program

Alina Zagitova took the lead in women's Olympic singles figure skating with a world-record short program on Wednesday, giving her a strong chance of becoming the first Olympic ­Athlete from Russia to win gold in Pyeongchang.



Zagitova's routine to "Black Swan" featured three triple jumps, including a triple Lutz and triple loop combination, and was awarded 82.92 points.



"I'm happy to have a clean skate and really grateful to myself for that," the 15-year-old said via a translator. "I don't think it was my best, I can be better. My next goal is to of course have a clean free skate."



Should she win gold in the final on Friday, Zagitova will be the second-youngest to do so. American Tara Lipinski was also 15 when she topped the podium in Nagano in 1998, but was about a month younger than Zagitova.



Zagitova's compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva, who set a world record before Zagitova broke it about 15 minutes later, was second on 81.61 points. Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond was third on 78.87.



"It was not my best but it was okay," Medvedeva told reporters. "Every day I see Alina working so hard and she did her best today," added the 18-year-old who trains with the same coach as her compatriot.



Medvedeva was for a long time favored to top the podium in Pyeongchang but suffered a broken foot which reduced her training time, and she lost for the first time in two and half years in January when she was beaten by Zagitova at the European Championships.



"I was calm performing the routine. The game will go on. I am happy with setting a new personal record," Medvedeva said.



"I'm good friends with Alina. I practice together with her and talk with her all the time."



Olympic Athletes from Russia have yet to win a gold medal, but both skaters shrugged off the prospect of changing that.



"I'm trying not to think about medals," Medvedeva told a news conference. "My goal is to have a clean free skate and be satisfied with myself inside.



"It's not that I want to get out on the ice to prove anything. I just want to skate cleanly," ­Zagitova said.





