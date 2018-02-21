More than 90 schoolgirls missing after Nigeria attack

More than 90 Nigerian schoolgirls are feared missing after Islamist insurgent group Boko Haram attacked a village in the northeastern state of Yobe, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.



Their disappearance, if confirmed, would be one of the largest since Boko Haram abducted more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014.



A roll-call at the girls' school on Tuesday showed that 91 students were absent.



"I saw girls crying and wailing in three Tata vehicles and they were crying for help," said a witness from the nearby village of Gumsa who was reportedly forced to show the insurgents the way out of the area and then released.



Reuters was unable to verify the witness's account that Boko Haram had abducted girls in the attack on Dapchi on Monday evening. Nigerian police and the regional education ministry denied any abductions had taken place, but parents and other witnesses said some girls were still missing.



The two sources, several parents and other local witnesses who spoke to Reuters did so on condition of anonymity because they had been warned by Nigerian security and government officials not to disclose the disappearance.



"I hope my daughter is not one of those abducted as we learned that over ninety of them were not seen after going through their register book," one parent said.





