Chinese firms offer tangible benefits to Morocco

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

Huawei Technologies Co is a major player in communication infrastructure in Africa, but its impact goes beyond business profitability factors. Unlike French, Italian, Spanish and British firms, the Chinese company's efforts in the continent affect other sectors and many indirect stakeholders through the diversity of its portfolio and social responsibility programs.Morocco can be seen as a good example of how Chinese tech enterprises such as Huawei can promote a healthier trading partnership based on a win-win strategy, as well as empowering local African dreams of greater connectivity through Chinese knowhow.Huawei's involvement in Morocco represents a new dynamic in the way business is done in the African market, finding the proper formula to make a profit while engaging the host countries to be part of the company's solutions for sustainability, social programs and education.First let us consider Huawei's education initiative, which is a unique model of social involvement that aims to reduce the knowledge gap that exists in Africa. A training and certification center was established in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, in 2012, with the goal of transferring knowhow in new information and communication technologies to local operators, and to assist local businesses and industries in their development.In 2014, Huawei Morocco held the GENI Forum 2014 for ICT universities and it was praised by Morocco's minister of higher education and scientific research, who said that Huawei had "managed to integrate the values of the Moroccan community, and its ongoing commitment to the Moroccan universities and its students is a worthy contribution to our country."Huawei's social well-being program is also helping in ensuring productivity while securing a proper work environment. The company has stressed that committed and passionate employees are its most valuable asset and strongest resource. As such, employee health and safety remains a significant priority for Huawei, as proven by the comprehensive set of policies and programs that have been implemented across Africa.Finally we have the company's knowhow transfer program. The GSM-R project operated by ONCF, Morocco's national railway operator, is a good example of how Huawei technologies can integrate well with multi-partner consortium solutions.Morocco is overhauling its rail network with new high-speed trains, and there was in the past a lack of unifying control systems, which compromised operating efficiency. The Huawei solution enables nationwide, all-weather, real-time railway operational services in all traffic conditions.To adapt to the harsh and varied geographic environments along the routes of the railways, the GSM-R network makes use of both distributed base stations and macro base stations. This flexibility will ensure that the GSM-R network delivers a consistent level of performance everywhere in Morocco.Huawei's detailed involvement in the Moroccan economy, technology transfer and social programs has given us a better understanding of the benefits of partnering with Chinese companies.Unlike Western firms, Chinese partners do not only trade in goods, but offer a comprehensive relationship. They are interested in sharing their knowhow with the nations that welcome their business, as well as advocating social goals and building a common destiny.The author is director of education with the International Bachelor Program at the International School under China Foreign Affairs University. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn