Lawyer linked to Trump aide pleads guilty to lying to FBI

A lawyer linked to a former campaign aide of US President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents Tuesday, as the probe into Russian election meddling gains pace.



Special prosecutor Robert Mueller's powerful team of investigators accused Alex van der Zwaan of knowingly making false statements about his communications with Richard Gates, a former senior official on the Trump campaign who is under indictment on money laundering and tax-related charges linked to his work in Ukraine.



Van der Zwaan, a London-based lawyer with the international law firm Skadden, was also accused of lying about his contacts with another unnamed person, the charges said. He will be sentenced on April 3, according to the Special Counsel's Office.



Little information was provided about Van der Zwaan's links to the Trump campaign, but he represented his law firm in work done for the Ukraine government in 2012 on the corruption trial of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.



At that time, Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were working for the Russian-backed Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovych, who was brought down in an anti-corruption uprising in 2014.



Manafort too has been indicted by Mueller on money laundering and tax-related charges.



The special counsel is also examining whether Trump sought to obstruct his investigation. The White House has repeatedly rejected allegations of wrongdoing.





