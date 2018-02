Low-key 94th birthday for Mugabe

Extravagant celebrations absent for ousted president

Zimbabweans marked Robert Mugabe's 94th birthday on Wednesday with an official day off, but without the extravagant cakes and fawning tributes that defined February 21 for much of his 37-year rule.



As president, Mugabe typically celebrated with a rambling speech while wearing a suit decorated with images of his own face at a party that included a lavish feast.



But following his ousting in November after a brief military take-over, this year's festivities were restrained.



Other than a solitary editorial proclaiming the former head of state's big day in the government-run Herald newspaper, there was little in the way of official fanfare.



None of the ministries and agencies that previously clamored to mark the day even acknowledged it this year, and the flurry of tributes that filled newspaper pull-outs each year was also absent.



While government offices and schools were closed for the first annual "Robert Mugabe National Youth Day" - declared a week after his resignation on November 21 - much civilian life continued as normal.



"It's a day we treasure and we revere the former president," Simon Khaya Moyo, spokesman of the ruling ZANU-PF party, told local media.



"The party will send its best wishes and a cake," added Moyo, whose party switched allegiances from Mugabe to President Emmerson Mnangagwa during last year's take-over.



Mugabe, whose authoritarian rule drove Zimbabwe into economic ruin, has not made any public appearances following his abrupt ousting.



But a close ally told AFP that the nonagenarian was in good health and looking forward to his birthday.



"He is well and resting and ready to celebrate his birthday," said former central bank chief Gideon Gono.



"He is going about his business and going to his farm, contrary to what was being said."



Gono said he had visited Mugabe at his upmarket home in Harare's Borrowdale suburb over the weekend.



Father Fidelis Mukonori, the Jesuit priest who mediated the negotiations that persuaded Mugabe to finally step down, told AFP the former leader was "fine and fit".