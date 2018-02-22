BAIC to open plant in Mexico

Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Industry Corp (BAIC) on Wednesday unveiled a plan to build its first factory in Mexico for the North and South American markets.



The company will invest about $1 billion for the construction of the plant set to begin in 2020, said Jimena Saenz, BAIC's director in Mexico.



BAIC launched brand automobiles in the Mexican market in mid-2016, while the brands of D20 sedans and X25 sport utility vehicles were assembled at a local plant in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz.



As one of China's five largest automakers, BAIC sells automobiles in 53 countries and regions, including South American countries such as Argentina and Peru.





