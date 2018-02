12.1m



One-day record for railway trips in China, which was set on Wednesday, according to the China Railway Corp.

11.4m



Passenger trips by plane made from February 15 to Wednesday, according to the civil aviation watchdog.

926b yuan



Retail and catering sales in China during the Spring Festival holidays, said the Ministry of Commerce.

5.5b yuan



Sales of movie tickets during the Spring Festival holidays in 2018, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.