More than 76,400 Afghan refugees return to homeland so far this year: UN migration agency

Afghan refugee children play at a slum in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Feb. 21, 2018. Over 76,400 Afghan refugees have returned or been deported from neighboring Pakistan and Iran since the beginning this year, the UN Migration Agency (IOM) reported Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad

An Afghan refugee girl stands outside her home at a slum in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Feb. 21, 2018. Over 76,400 Afghan refugees have returned or been deported from neighboring Pakistan and Iran since the beginning this year, the UN Migration Agency (IOM) reported Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad