New world record as China’s Wu grabs short-track gold

China's Wu Dajing celebrates winning gold in the men's 500-meter short-track speed skating at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Thursday. Photo: VCG

'It means everything'

Perfect Wu

US women broke an ice hockey gold medal drought stretching back 20 years on Thursday as a Russian curler admitted doping and was stripped of bronze at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was denied gold in the women's combined, while veteran teammate Lindsey Vonn bombed out of the same event, in a sad end to her Olympic career.In ice hockey, US edged fierce ­rivals Canada 3-2 on penalties, celebrating ecstatically when goaltender Maddie Rooney saved the decisive attempt from Canada's Meghan Agosta.The US victory torpedoed a 24-game Olympic winning streak for Canada, the four-time defending champions. Canada also edged US 12-11 ahead over their fierce rivals in Olympic and world titles.Away from the competition, Russia's Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his mixed doubles curling bronze medal after testing positive for meldonium, an endurance booster.The 25-year-old was one of 168 Russian athletes who passed rigorous testing to compete as neutrals in Pyeongchang, after Russia was banned over a major doping scandal.Krushelnitsky's case comes as the International Olympic Committee considers whether to lift Russia's suspension in time to fly their flag at Sunday's closing ceremony.In skiing, Shiffrin was restricted to second place in the women's combined, meaning she ends the Games with one gold and one silver - a far cry from the potential five titles she had targeted."I came into these Olympics knowing I could be a medal threat in multiple disciplines," the 22-year-old said."After the gold in the giant slalom, I was really hopeful and positive. Then I had a tougher day in the slalom [when as defending champion, she lost her title] but it still feels good."Vonn, 33 and competing at her last Olympics, led the combined after the downhill race, but she only lasted a couple of gates in the slalom before skiing out.There was a shock in the men's slalom as the favorites Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen both imploded, allowing Sweden's Andre Myhrer to become the event's oldest champion at 35 years and 42 days.Austria's Hirscher, seeking his third gold medal in Pyeongchang, crashed out in the morning run and Kristoffersen of Norway followed suit in the afternoon, leaving the stunned Myhrer to top the podium."It means everything. I've been training my whole life for a moment like this," said the Swede.In the men's ski halfpipe, American defending champion David Wise kept his nerve despite crashing out of his first two runs to seal victory on the final attempt.Wise, 27, twice lost a ski on his first two runs but he recovered to notch up a scintillating 97.2 points on his last attempt and lead a US one-two ahead of Alex Ferreira."I'm honestly just in disbelief right now," Wise said."Winning, losing, whatever. Just the fact that I landed that run in the moment when it needed to happen, on that third run, just felt so good."Among the evening events, South Korea's teenage short-track speed skater Choi Min-jeong suffered heartbreak as she crashed out of her final event, the women's 1,000 meters.Choi, winner of the 1,500 and 3,000-meter relay, clipped the blades of teammate Shim Suk-hee in the final lap, sending both skaters hurtling into the side padding.South Korea was also knocked out of contention after a fall in the men's 5,000-meter relay, in which Hungary won their first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal.Skater Wu Dajing won China's first Olympic gold medal in the men's 500 meters, setting a world record time of 39.584 seconds to beat South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon.Wu, who in qualifying broke the previous record set by American John Celski in 2012, went 0.216 seconds faster in the final, with another South Korean, Lim Hyo-jun, taking the bronze medal.The 23-year-old Chinese skater clenched his fists above his head in celebration as he took a victory lap around the rink at Gangneung Ice Arena.Wu won silver in 500 meters at the Sochi Olympics four years ago behind Russian Viktor Ahn, and he put in a flawless display in Pyeongchang, leading the race from the start and finishing 0.27 seconds ahead of Hwang.Wu has dominated the distance since Sochi, winning 10 men's 500-meter races at world championships and in the World Cup.He failed to make it to the final of either the 1,000 or 1,500 meters after picking up penalties in qualifying.