Saudi entertainment goes Western

To spend billions to overhaul sector unthinkable not long ago

Saudi Arabia announced plans Thursday to spend billions on building new venues and flying in Western acts, in a total overhaul of its entertainment sector that would been unthinkable not long ago.



Long known for its ultra-conservative mores, the kingdom has embarked on a wide-ranging program of social and economic reforms driven by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



At a glitzy press conference in Riyadh, General Entertainment Authority chief Ahmad bin Aqeel al-Khatib told reporters the kingdom is set to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade.



"We are already building the infrastructure," Khatib said, adding that ground had been broken for an opera house.



"God willing, you will see a real change by 2020," Khatib said, adding that more than 5,000 events were planned for the coming year.



Neither a breakdown of how the money would be spent nor a schedule for the cultural program was provided.



But it follows a series of events in recent months including concerts, a Comic-Con festival and a mixed-gender national day celebration that saw people dancing in the streets to thumping electronic music for the first time.



Authorities have also announced plans to lift a decades-old ban on cinemas this year, with some 300 expected to open by 2030.



The newfound openness including plans to allow women to drive from June this year, has been hailed by some as a crucial liberalization of Saudi society.



Critics have pointed to continued restrictions however, especially on women who remain under a strict "guardianship" system that gives male relatives significant control over their lives.



The reforms are part of Prince Mohammed's ambitious "Vision 2030" program, which seeks to diversify the Saudi economy as it reels from a slump in energy prices.



Saudis splurge billions annually on movies and visits to amusement parks in the neighboring tourist hubs of Dubai and Bahrain, which is accessible by a land causeway.



The goal to keep Saudis - more than half of whom are under 25 - spending their disposable income at home is part of a wider campaign called "Don't travel."





