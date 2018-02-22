CPC leaders stress high-quality construction of Xiongan

Senior leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday stressed efforts to build Xiongan New Area
into a "high-quality modern socialist city."
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over a meeting attended by members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
The area, established in April 2017, is a new economic zone about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing in Hebei Province. It is expected to take over some "non-capital" functions of Beijing, with firms and industries expected to be moved down to the new area.