Olympics chief Bach meets Putin aide on Russia ban

Olympics chief Thomas Bach met an aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a decision about lifting Russia's Games ban - but mainly to wish him happy birthday, a spokesperson said Thursday.



Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), met Igor Levitin for about four minutes during the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Wednesday, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.



The meeting came as the IOC ponders whether to lift Russia's suspension from the Olympics, imposed in December over a major drugs scandal, in time for Russian athletes to carry the national flag at Sunday's closing ceremony.



Separately, a source told AFP that Russia has paid its $15 million fine to the IOC for the doping controversy, and a Russian curler was stripped of his bronze medal after admitting a doping charge.



"It was I believe a four-minute meeting. It was [Levitin's] birthday and I believe the main content was the president wishing him a happy birthday," Adams said.



Asked whether it was a coincidence that the curler, Alexander Krushelnitsky, had decided not to contest his anti-doping charge, Adams said: "You can make that conclusion."



Levitin, a senior figure in table tennis and Russia's former transport minister, was appointed as Putin's presidential aide in 2013. He turned 66 on Wednesday.



All officials from Russia's sports ministry were barred from the Games over the drugs scandal, while Russian Vice President Vitaly Mutko, the former sports minister, was banned for life.



Despite their team's suspension, Russia was allowed to send 168 athletes to compete as neutrals in Pyeongchang, after they were passed clean following rigorous testing.



However, Krushelnitsky tested positive for the endurance booster meldonium, raising questions about the pre-Games testing and the decision to let Russian athletes compete.



The 25-year-old initially expressed shock over the positive drugs test and welcomed a Russian investigation.





