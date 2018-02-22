Arm teachers to deter shootings: Trump

Students stage anti-gun protests as survivors, parents visit White House

US President Donald Trump suggested arming teachers to deter mass shootings as he faced broken voices, tears and demands for action at a meeting with survivors of the gun rampage that killed 17 people at a Florida high school.



Trump also promised "very strong" background checks on gun owners during the poignant "listening session" on Wednesday, in which he heard first-hand accounts from bereaved parents and friends, and schoolchildren who narrowly escaped with their own lives.



During the session, Trump was photographed holding a piece of paper with notes suggesting questions or other things to say to them.



As seen on the photographs, these included "What would you most want me to know about your experience?" and "I hear you." Social media lit up with criticism of Trump's apparent need for help in sounding compassionate to people who are suffering.



Trump's proposal to arm educators received a cool response, too, from a teacher who survived the shooting as well as the local sheriff at a town hall meeting in Florida.



"A gun-free zone, to a maniac - because they are all cowards - a gun-free zone is 'Let's go in and let's attack," Trump said. "If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly," Trump said, suggesting that 20 percent of a school's teachers could be trained to carry concealed weapons. "This would only be obviously for people who are very adept at handling a gun."



The televised White House meeting came as students staged street protests across the country to demand stricter gun laws following the murder of 14 teens and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.



Holding signs reading "Never Again" and "Be The Adults, Do Something," teenage survivors of last Wednesday's shooting rallied outside the Florida state Capitol in Tallahassee.



"No longer can I walk the halls I walked millions of times before without fear and sadness," Stoneman Douglas student Florence Yared told a crowd that included thousands of supporters.



The White House meeting was attended by Stoneman Douglas students, their parents and also the parents of victims of the Columbine, Sandy Hook and other shootings.





