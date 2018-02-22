Iran may quit nuke deal over big bank refusal

Iran will withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal if there is no economic benefit and major banks continue to shun the Islamic Republic, its deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.



Under the deal, Iran agreed to restrict its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions that have crippled its economy.



Despite that, big banks have continued to stay away for fear of falling foul of remaining US sanctions - something that has hampered Iran's efforts to rebuild foreign trade and lure investment.



Adding to those concerns, US President Donald Trump told the Europeans on January 12 they must agree to "fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal" or he would re-impose the sanctions Washington lifted as part of that pact.



But even if Trump issues fresh "waivers" to continue suspending those sanctions, the existing situation is unacceptable for Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said.





