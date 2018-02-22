Merkel eyes post-Brexit overhaul of EU finances

Brexit
offers the EU an opportunity for a broad rethink of its financial set-up, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday before an EU summit that will tackle the bloc's future budget.
Addressing the Bundestag (lower house of parliament), Merkel made clear that the future of the EU would be a priority in her fourth term, provided a coalition deal between her Christian Democratic Union party and the pro-EU Social Democrats (SPD) is approved by SPD members.
"We need a new start for Europe," said Merkel, adding the looming debate on a new budget for the 27-member bloc after Britain's withdrawal in 2019 could lead to some major changes.
"The debate about the future financial framework is also a chance to look at the finances of the EU as a whole," she said.