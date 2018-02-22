Attack on China’s judicial system driven by bigotry

The Guardian and Financial Times recently attacked China's judicial system, fabricating stories about Hong Kong-based Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai's detention and Peter Humphrey's maltreatment in a Shanghai prison. Gui's detention has been intensively hyped by the West recently. Humphrey, meanwhile, was a former British journalist and corporate investigator. He was sent to prison for illegally acquiring personal information, but was deported to Britain in 2015 due to his health condition.
While The Guardian depicts Gui's arrest as a "very scary movie," Humphrey hyped the deterioration of human rights conditions in Chinese prison.
Western media outlets are keen on discrediting China's judicial system, indiscriminately labeling detentions of people with Western citizenship who committed crimes in China or West-supported Chinese dissidents as "political suppression" and "violation of human rights." Their system of discourse is full of clichés.
China arrested Gui under its own legal and judicial sovereignty, but the Swedish foreign ministry and Western media made value judgments. What Humphrey described about China's prison labor has not been verified. But China's prison production follows the law and is under strict management. The system is believed to be good for educating prisoners. There are also similar prison labor programs in other countries and regions.
Western criticism of China's judicial system originates from political prejudice and arrogance. Confounded by China's rise, some Western elites are obstinate in their stereotypes against the country. Their accusations that China tramples on the law are contrary to the real experience of Chinese and most Westerners living in the country.
Is China a lawless country where expats often face the risk of illegal detention? Lured by booming development and orderly governance in China, there are more expats living in cities from Beijing to Yiwu. Some Western media portray China as losing order. These people are rumormongering.
Western assaults on China's rule of law and human rights condition were much more fierce at the end of the 1980s and climaxed around the Beijing Olympic Games.
While Chinese society has seen comprehensive development in recent years, the West has been perplexed by more problems with internal governance than before. Western public opinion, on the whole, is less keen on finding fault with China and there are not many cases deserving sensationalization in today's China. Therefore the Western media will exert all its strength in hyping any issue that may taint China's image if they can find one.
Western prejudices against China cannot be solved at present. What's important is that Western anti-Beijing remarks can hardly have any impact on China and exert less influence on other developing countries. China's image in the Third World is undeniably improving. Rule of law
has been regarded by Westerners as their advantage. China, defying Western accusations, develops well and is more confident in its national path. Conservative Western elites are upset by this fact. Views differ as to which political and judicial system is better. It will be judged by the results of social development and governance eventually. China is confident in this regard.