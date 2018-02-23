Xiaomi hooks up with Microsoft to expand world markets

Microsoft and Chinese tech company Xiaomi signed a memorandum on Friday to advance cooperation in sectors including cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).



The two companies are seeking to propel Xiaomi further into the global market, according to a press release Xiaomi sent to the Global Times on Friday.



Xiaomi will employ Microsoft's public cloud service platform Azure to provide data storage and computing for users, the release said.



Xiaomi and Microsoft will also strengthen cooperation in research, development and application of AI technology.



Cooperation with Microsoft will help Xiaomi offer more and better products and services to its users across the globe, Wang Xiang, senior vice president responsible for Xiaomi's international business, was cited as saying in the release.



"Xiaomi is one of the most innovative firms in China and is enjoying rising popularity from markets and users around the world," Shen Xiangyang, global executive vice president of Microsoft, was quoted as saying.



Microsoft's rich experience in AI research and its competitive products and services will enable Xiaomi to bring advanced technology to users across the world, Shen said.









