Maldivian gov't reiterates call for dialogue with international community

The Maldivian Foreign Ministry on Friday reiterated firm commitment to work closely with the international community to address concerns it may have following the extension of the state of emergency.



The ministry said there was no doubt that the Maldives was experiencing one of the most difficult periods in the history of the nation and therefore it was important that the international community, including India, refrain from any actions that could hinder resolving the situation facing the country.



"The assertion by the Government of India that the extension of the State of Emergency by the People's Majlis was unconstitutional is a clear distortion of facts, which ignore the Constitution and Laws of the Maldives," the ministry said.



It added that in its decision to extend the state of emergency on Tuesday, the Maldives Parliament had provided relief by lifting some of the restrictions imposed on Constitutional Articles under the State of Emergency and by imposing the state of emergency only upon individuals alleged to have carried out illegal activities.



The ministry further said that other than implementing the necessary measures stated in the decree imposing the state of emergency, it ensured no other restriction on the daily lives of the people and provided protection to the citizens living in the Maldives, to foreign workers and to those visiting the country.



The Maldivian parliament on Tuesday approved extending the state of emergency in the country by 30 days following a request by President Abdulla Yameen.



The President's Office in a statement said the president had requested for an extension as the threat to national security had not diminished following the Supreme Court ruling on Feb 1 ordering the release of detained opposition leaders, including self-exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed.



President Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency on Feb. 5 after the Supreme Court ruling, which was, however, rescinded shortly after the declaration of the state of emergency.

