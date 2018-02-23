2,980 deputies elected to top legislature

A total of 2,980 deputies have been elected to China's national legislature and are awaiting final confirmation.



A report on the election of new deputies from 35 electoral units across the country to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) was submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for confirmation on Friday.



The name list is scheduled to be published Saturday.



"The deputies to the 13th NPC make up a broad cross-section with each region, ethnic group and sector of society having proper representatives," said Xin Chunying, deputy secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee.



The elections were legal and the qualifications of all deputies are valid, according to a commission of the NPC Standing Committee responsible for checking their validity.



Lawmakers agreed that the 12th NPC Standing Committee has performed its duties well during its five-year tenure, with new progress made in theoretical and practical innovations to the system of people's congresses and in the building of socialist democracy and rule of law, according to a statement issued after panel discussions Friday afternoon.





