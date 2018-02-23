May to set up basis of UK-EU ties after Brexit next week: spokesman

The announcement came as the prime minister is facing the prospect of another Commons Brexit battle, just hours after a marathon gathering of senior ministers aimed at agreeing a united front on leaving the European Union.



May and 11 senior ministers have been thrashing out Britain's approach to Brexit in an eight-hour discussion at the PM's country retreat. There have been differences between ministers over the way forward.



May is expected to set out her confirmed strategy for the next phase of Brexit negotiations in her speech next Friday.



Before the cabinet talks had even begun, May saw the European Commission appear to reject her "three baskets" approach to future UK-EU regulatory cooperation.

