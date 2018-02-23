Trade between China, North Korea down 52 percent in January

Trade between China and North Korea reached $215.97 million in January, down 52.1 percent year-on-year, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.



China's trade with North Korea in January dropped to its lowest level since at least June 2014 as the country kept up pressure on its isolated neighbor in line with UN trade sanctions, according to Reuters.



China's exports to North Korea fell 30.4 percent on a yearly basis to $168.88 million in January and imports stood at $47.09 million, down 77.4 percent, the administration said.



China's exports to North Korea totaled $257.73 million in December last year, while imports were $54.68 million, the data showed.



On August 6, the UN Security Council imposed sanctions on North Korea banning exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood.



To implement sanctions, China banned North Korean imports effective August 15.



