US President Donald Trump is set to announce the "largest-ever" set of sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday, said the White House.
The new sanctions will target 56 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses, according to the excerpts of a speech Trump is going to deliver on Friday morning.
The sanctions came amid the recent positive momentum on the Korean Peninsula
. Pyongyang and Seoul have embarked on an apparent rapprochement with the PyeongChang Winter Olympics over the past month.