S.Korean president has closed-door meeting with Ivanka Trump before having dinner

Published: 2018/2/23





Ivanka, daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived in Incheon International Airport, west of the capital Seoul, earlier in the day, and had a closed-door meeting with President Moon at the presidential compound for about 35 minutes from 7:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT), according to Yonhap news agency report.



The meeting, which was arranged before a dinner between Moon and the US delegation, was not made public to the media at the request of the US side.



Yonhap speculated that Moon and Ivanka may have exchanged opinions about talks between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and the possible third inter-Korean summit meeting.



Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, attended the Olympic opening ceremony earlier in the month and met with President Moon at the Blue house, delivering the DPRK leader's invitation to Moon to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time.



In response, Moon said the two Koreas should create conditions to make it happen, asking the DPRK side to more actively engage in a dialogue with the United States.



Ivanka Trump, also a White House advisor, planned to cheer on US athletes during her stay here, and attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics scheduled for Sunday.

