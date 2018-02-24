Indonesian president gets full support from ruling party for re-election

Indonesian President Joko Widodo obtained on Friday full support from the ruling party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), to run for a second five-year term in the presidential race in 2019.



The PDIP's support was announced by its Chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri in the party's congress held in Bali.



"I declare Joko Widodo as the presidential candidate from PDIP," Soekarnoputri said with President Widodo at her side during the event.



President Widodo was also nominated by PDIP to win the 2014 election with 53.15 percent of the votes, beating his arch rival, former general Prabowo Subianto, who secured 46.85 percent of the vote.



President Widodo now has to find a new running mate as his deputy Jusuf Kalla has stated his reluctance to run in the upcoming election. Kalla would turn 76 next year.



Recent local polls showed President Widodo gained higher support rate than other political figures for the next presidential term from 2019 to 2024.



No other party has officially announced president candidate for the election so far.



The Indonesian Elections Commission has announced 14 political parties eligible to run in legislative and presidential election scheduled on April 17 next year with campaign period to start in October this year.

