Iran, UK agree on settlement of Yemen crisis

Iran's Ambassador to Britain Hamid Baeedinejad said on Friday that the two countries have come to a major agreement on the settlement of the crisis in Yemen.



Following the recent talks between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi with British officials in London, the two countries have made major decisions on the ways to resolve the conflicts in Yemen, according to Baeedinejad.



"It is planned that the two parties continue intensive consultations to resolve the problem," the ambassador said without further details on the agreement.



Araqchi's visit to London for the second round of Iran-Britain comprehensive political talks achieved "successful" results, Baeedinejad noted.



Tehran and London share views about the need for an immediate end to the war in Yemen, which has become a fully-fledged inhuman war, he said.



Meanwhile, Iran voiced "strong opposition" to a UN Security Council draft resolution designed to condemn Iran for alleged violation of an arms embargo on Yemen, the envoy added.

