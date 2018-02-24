Twin bomb explosions hit Mogadishu

Twin bomb explosions rocked the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Friday but there were no immediate reports of the exact number of casualties. The first explosion went off near the national intelligence headquarters, followed by a second one near parliament buildings.



Initial reports indicate a possible siege at Siyad hotel, near the Lower House buildings. Security sources said at least three Al-Shabaab militants were killed near the Sayid-ka junction, near the presidential palace, when the militants tried to storm the palace but were repulsed.



"Security forces are now fighting the militants," a police officer, who prefered to be anonymous, told Xinhua. We will give you exact information later,"

