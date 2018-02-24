Elected members of Security Council want adoption of Syria resolution on Friday

The 10 elected members (E10) of the UN Security Council have expressed their hope that a draft resolution on Syria could be adopted on Friday.



"The whole E10 are here to show that we are all united and we want the draft resolution to be adopted today at 2:30," Kuwaiti ambassador to the United Nations Mansour Al-Otaibi, who is president of the Security Council for February, told reporters.



"We are still working on the language -- on several paragraphs. But we are almost there," said Al-Otaibi.



Kuwait and Sweden -- two elected members of the council, drafted a resolution on Syria, which demands a 30-day cease-fire across the Arab country so that humanitarian aid can be through and those critically ill can be evacuated from besieged areas.



The council was initially scheduled to vote on the text at 11 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Friday. But closed-door last-minute consultations are being prolonged to address primarily Russian concerns.



Kazakh ambassador Kairat Umarov said on behalf of the E10: "We want to show that the Security Council really can work and can work effectively on very difficult issues." He also expressed the hope that the text can be adopted on Friday.

