US Secret Service says vehicle strikes security barrier near White House

The US Secret Service said Friday that an individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House.



In a series of tweets, the agency said that the vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex, and a female driver was immediately apprehended.



"No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident," said the Secret Service. "No shots were fired"



Traffic patterns near the 17th and E streets near the White House are affected, according to authorities.

