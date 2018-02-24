US to move embassy to Jerusalem by May 14: Israeli media

The US embassy will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by May 14, in honor of the 70th anniversary of Israel's declaration of independence, the Israeli media Friday quoted a top Israeli minister as saying.



According to Israeli media, the Minister of Transportation and Intelligence Israel Katz tweeted on Friday saying, "I would like to congratulate Donald Trump, the President of the US on his decision to transfer the US embassy to our capital on Israel's 70th Independence Day."



It seems that the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem will be earlier than what had been expected. The US Vice President Mike Pence said the move would take place by the end of 2019, when he gave a speech in the Knesset during his visit in Israel last month.



Media also quoted two Trump administration officials as saying that the new US embassy in Jerusalem will open in May 2018 to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel declaring independence. At first, the embassy will operate out of the US's current consular premises in Arnona, south Jerusalem, reports said.



Waves of violence between Israel and Palestine have took place and the tension has turned worse since the US President Donald Trump's December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

