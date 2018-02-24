UN Security Council postpones vote on Syria draft resolution till Saturday

The Security Council has postponed a vote on a draft resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across Syria till noon on Saturday, said Kuwaiti ambassador to the United Nations Mansour Al-Otaibi.



Otaibi, who is president of the Security Council for February, said the council members failed to reach consensus on Friday after rounds of closed-door consultations.



He said the council members were very close to consensus.



The vote was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) Friday.

