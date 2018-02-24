Hangzhou: Over 50,000 plum trees enter blossom season

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2018 shows plum trees at Chaoshan scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. More than 50,000 plum trees here entered blossom season, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

