Lantern fair held to celebrate Lunar New Year across China

People visit a lantern fair in Sancheng Village of Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 22, 2018. A lantern fair was held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Yongxing)

People visit a lantern fair in Dongyang, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 22, 2018. A lantern fair was held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Kong Debin)

People visit a lantern fair in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 23, 2018. A lantern fair was held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Peiqin)