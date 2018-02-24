Newar girls attend Bel Bibaha ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal

A girl from Newar community attends a Bel Bibaha ceremony in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Feb. 23, 2018. Bel Bibaha, or Ihi, is a marriage ceremony in the Newar community of Nepal in which pre-adolescent girls are "married" to the bael fruit (wood apple). Normally Newar girls marry thrice in their life as first marriage with Bael fruit, second with sun and third with human. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A girl from Newar community arranges her bangles during a Bel Bibaha ceremony in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Feb. 23, 2018.

Girls from Newar community attend a Bel Bibaha ceremony in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Feb. 23, 2018.

A girl from Newar community attends a Bel Bibaha ceremony in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Feb. 23, 2018.