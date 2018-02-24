When spring comes

Tourists view plum flowers in Jishou University in Jishou, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 23, 2018. Plum trees here entered blossom season, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Peng Biao)

Tourists view plum flowers in Yuehu scenic spot in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2018. Plum trees here entered blossom season, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Yin Fujun)

A bee flies near plum flowers in Yuehu park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2018. Plum trees here entered blossom season, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Yin Fujun)

A boat sails on a river in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 23, 2018. Plum trees here entered blossom season, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianzhong)