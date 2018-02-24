Royal Garden of Light exhibition held at Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland

People visit the Royal Garden of Light exhibition at Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 23, 2018. An open-air exhibition the Royal Garden of Light is held at the Wilanow Palace, in which thousands of colorful diodes create sophisticated forms. The exhibition will last until Feb. 25. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

Visitors pose for photos during the Royal Garden of Light exhibition at Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 23, 2018. An open-air exhibition the Royal Garden of Light is held at the Wilanow Palace, in which thousands of colorful diodes create sophisticated forms. The exhibition will last until Feb. 25. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)