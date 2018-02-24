Bomb blasts injure 2 in Myanmar's Rakhine state

A series of four bomb explosions hit Sittwe, capital of Myanmar's western Rakhine state, early Saturday, injuring two people including a policeman, the President Office said.



The blast occurred at about 5:47 a.m. local time (2317 GMT Friday).



The four places where the blast took place included a court, residential compound of secretary of township administration department, district land records department office and on Strand road, U Zaw Htay, director-general of the Presidential Office, told Xinhua.



Three other unexploded bombs were also detected in the area.



Damage was left due to the series of explosions, a local police official told Xinhua.

