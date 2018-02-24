China, Spain extend giant panda loan agreement

Queen Sofia of Spain (C) holds a giant panda doll during a signing ceremony in Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 23, 2018. Former Spanish Queen Sofia, accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Madrid Lyu Fan, on Friday presided over a symbolic signature of an extension agreement between Spain and China over the loan and conservation project of the giant pandas. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

