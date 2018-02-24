Philippines breaks Guinness World Record for Largest Art Lesson

Students participate in the activity to break Guinness World Record for Largest Art Lesson in Quezon City, the Philippines, Feb. 24, 2018. The Philippines broke the world record with 16,692 participants, beating India's previous record of 14,135 people. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Students show their artworks as they participate in the activity to break Guinness World Record for Largest Art Lesson in Quezon City, the Philippines, Feb. 24, 2018. The Philippines broke the world record with 16,692 participants, beating India's previous record of 14,135 people. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Students show their artworks as they participate in the activity to break Guinness World Record for Largest Art Lesson in Quezon City, the Philippines, Feb. 24, 2018. The Philippines broke the world record with 16,692 participants, beating India's previous record of 14,135 people. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Students participate in the activity to break Guinness World Record for Largest Art Lesson in Quezon City, the Philippines, Feb. 24, 2018. The Philippines broke the world record with 16,692 participants, beating India's previous record of 14,135 people. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A student participates in the activity to break Guinness World Record for Largest Art Lesson in Quezon City, the Philippines, Feb. 24, 2018. The Philippines broke the world record with 16,692 participants, beating India's previous record of 14,135 people. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)