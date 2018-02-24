New York Knicks hold first-ever Chinese New Year celebration

The New York Knicks will hold their first-ever Chinese New Year Celebration (to be presented by Adidas) as the team takes on the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday.



The celebration, which starts at 7:30pm Saturday, will highlight the Spring Festival with various in-game elements, giveaways, merchandise and special food selections.



A local Chinese restaurant will teach food and beverage staff how to make steamed buns, which are among the food choices that the restaurant will provide for Knicks fans.



During the game, the Knicks will honor the "Walmart Community Playmaker Award Winner," New York City Police Department's Chief of Transportation Thomas Chan, who is the first Chinese-American bureau chief and the highest-ranking member of Asian descent in the history of the NYPD. The "Walmart Community Playmaker Program" recognizes men and women who are making a difference in their communities.



Additionally, for the first time, the Knicks will participate in the 2018 Lunar New Year Parade in NYC on Sunday led by former Knicks star Latrell Sprewell.



Knicks fans will be able to visit parade organizer, Better Chinatown USA, at their table on the 6th floor concourse of the Garden throughout the game on Saturday.



Giveaways during the celebration include traditional red envelopes as well as a free NBA Year of the Dog stuffed animal to the first 500 fans to make a purchases in MSGs Team Stores. Additionally, adidas Chinese New Year t-shirts will also be available for purchase in MSG's Team Stores.

