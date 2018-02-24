Citizens, tourists light butter lamps in NW China to express good wishes

Tourists light butter lamps during a butter lamp lighting service for blessing at Guangren temple in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2018. Citizens and tourists light butter lamps here on Friday to express good wishes.(Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

