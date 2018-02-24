CPC Central Committee to hold third plenary session

The third plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held from Feb. 26 to 28 in Beijing, according to a decision made at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Saturday.



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.



At the meeting, the Political Bureau discussed a list of proposed candidates for state leadership positions that will be recommended to the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and a proposed candidate list for the leadership of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, which will be recommended to the upcoming first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in March.



The lists will be further deliberated at the CPC Central Committee's third plenary session.

