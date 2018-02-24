Chinese company signs cooperation deal with Microsoft

China's Xiaomi Corporation and Microsoft Corporation Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further deepen the partnership between the two companies.



According to the strategic MoU, Xiaomi and Microsoft's cooperation will focus on Cloud support, Laptop-type devices, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services.



Harry Shum, executive vice president of Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence and Research Group, said: "Xiaomi is one of the most innovative companies in China, and it is becoming increasingly popular in various markets around the world."



"Microsoft's unique strengths and experience in AI, as well as our products like Azure, will enable Xiaomi to develop more cutting-edge technology for everyone around the world," he added.



Wang Xiang, global senior vice president of Xiaomi, said that by collaborating with Microsoft on multiple technology areas, Xiaomi will accelerate its pace to bring more exciting products and services to its users.



"At the same time, this partnership would allow Microsoft to reach more users around the world who are using Xiaomi products," said Wang.



Founded in 2010, Xiaomi has a fast-expanding product line including smartphones, smart TVs, and a range of smart home products.



In June 2016, Xiaomi and Microsoft reached a global-scale partnership. Since then, Xiaomi began to pre-install Microsoft Office and Skype apps on its Android-based smartphones and tablets.

