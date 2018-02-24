Hainan Airlines to increase flights from Chengdu to US cities

China's Hainan Airlines has announced it will increase the frequency of flights between Chengdu and US cities of New York and Los Angeles from twice a week each to three times a week starting in May.



The company launched a direct air route linking Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to Los Angeles in March 2017, and a direct flight from Chengdu to New York in October 2017.



The flights have made travel more convenient for passengers from the southwest part of the country.



The airlines said Friday that they decided to increase the flights to meet the needs of the market and continue promoting economic cooperation between China and the United States.



The flights will be operated with Boeing 787 aircraft, the company said.



The flights from Chengdu to Los Angeles will depart every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting May 18, and the flights to New York will be scheduled every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from May 24.



Hainan Airlines currently operates 14 air routes to North America.



Chengdu, which currently has 105 international flight routes, will open 10 more this year, according to local authorities.

