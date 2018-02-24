Yang Jing punished for severe disciplinary violations

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jing has been investigated for severe disciplinary violations, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



The decision was approved by the CPC Central Committee, the CCDI said in a statement.



Yang was also a member of the 18th CPC Central Committee Secretariat and secretary-general of the State Council.



Yang was found to have severely violated political discipline and rules and had long-term improper association with illegal business owners and social personnel, according to the statement.



The investigation found that Yang also took advantage of his post to seek huge profits for others and accepted money and gifts through his relatives.



He has confessed to his wrongdoing and expressed remorse.



Based on CPC regulations on disciplinary penalties and relevant rules, Yang has been given penalties including being placed on probation within the Party for one year, removal from his administrative post, and being demoted to the ministerial level. The decision was approved at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and will be implemented in accordance with due procedure.

