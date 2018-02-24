People of Tibetan ethnic group celebrate Shangjiu Festival in SW China

People of Tibetan ethnic group perform a lion dance during the Shangjiu Festival in the Tibetan Township of Qiaoqi of Baoxing County in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. The Shangjiu Festival, a traditional festival of the Tibetan people, is celebrated on the ninth day of the first lunar month to pray for a good harvest. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People of Tibetan ethnic group perform a folk dance during the Shangjiu Festival in the Tibetan Township of Qiaoqi of Baoxing County in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. The Shangjiu Festival, a traditional festival of the Tibetan people, is celebrated on the ninth day of the first lunar month to pray for a good harvest. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People of Tibetan ethnic group perform a folk dance during the Shangjiu Festival in the Tibetan Township of Qiaoqi of Baoxing County in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. The Shangjiu Festival, a traditional festival of the Tibetan people, is celebrated on the ninth day of the first lunar month to pray for a good harvest. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People of Tibetan ethnic group perform acrobatics during the Shangjiu Festival in the Tibetan Township of Qiaoqi of Baoxing County in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. The Shangjiu Festival, a traditional festival of the Tibetan people, is celebrated on the ninth day of the first lunar month to pray for a good harvest. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People of Tibetan ethnic group serve alcoholic drink during the Shangjiu Festival in the Tibetan Township of Qiaoqi of Baoxing County in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. The Shangjiu Festival, a traditional festival of the Tibetan people, is celebrated on the ninth day of the first lunar month to pray for a good harvest. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)